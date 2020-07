No one is safe from the novel coronavirus, which is infecting all sections of people of all age groups without any discrimination of caste, creed, religion or societal status. Many celebrities, political leaders and popular names have fallen sick after being infected by the deadly virus. In India, Maharashtra is seeing the highest number of infected people, with 2,38,461 confirmed cases and 9,893 deaths reported so far – according to the Union Ministry of health and Family Welfare. Mumbai, the centre for the Hindi film and television industry (Bollywood), is the worst-affected city across the country. Many Bollywood celebrities have also tested positive for COVID-19. Bollywood fans were left in a state of shock after hearing the news that legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek have been infected by the novel coronavirus. The actors were admitted to Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 8,49,553 as death toll reaches 22,674

Members of the Bachchan family being tested for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter late Saturday evening to inform about the illness. The 77-year-old actor tweeted, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"

Some minutes later, his son Abhishek also tweeted stating that they both have mild symptoms and requested everybody to stay calm and not panic.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

All family members and staff have been made to undergo tests, but results are awaited. In a video message late on Saturday night, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope wished a speedy recovery to father-son duo.

He also said that test results of other members of the Bachchan family including Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be out on Sunday.

As per media reports, Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other staff members’ coronavirus antigen test have come negative, but the report of their swab test is still awaited.

Precautions you must take to prevent the spread of COVID-19

After dismissing the possibility of coronavirus being airborne for a long time, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has finally acknowledged that COVID-19 may be spread in the air under certain conditions. The UN health agency has also released an updated guidance on the role of airborne droplets in transmission of COVID-19.

The decision came after more than 200 scientists from across the globe urged national and international health authorities, including the WHO, to adopt more stringent protective measures to curb transmission of COVID-19. In an open letter published this week, the researchers noted that there is emerging evidence that the novel coronavirus can be carried by microdroplets that can remain aloft in the air for hours. The WHO’s new guidelines now ask people to avoid crowded places, close-contact settings and confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation. In addition to this, you must continue to follow other safety practices such as: