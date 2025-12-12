Amit Shah Health Update: What 102 Degrees Fever Means For Union Home Minister During Heated Parliamentary Debate

Amit Shah Health Update: The atmosphere in the Lok Sabha's winter session suddenly heated up when the 61-year-old minister remained in the House, despite suffering a high fever of 102 degrees, said sources.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivers a fiery response to the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' comment in the parliament yesterday. The atmosphere in the Lok Sabha's winter session suddenly heated up when the 61-year-old minister remained in the House, despite suffering a high fever of 102 degrees, said sources.

Amit Shah 102 Degrees Fever

The inside source further revealed that healthcare professionals examined Amit Shah before the session and administered him medication to reduce his fever. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Union Home Minister for his 'outstanding' speech that lasted for almost 90 minutes. Amit Shah said that he presented "concrete facts" and "exposed the lies" over electoral reforms.

Union Home Minister Health Update

According to healthcare professionals, a normal body temperature is around 98.6F, i.e. (37 C) so if a person's body temperature spikes above 100.4F, i.e. (38 C) then think of it as a fire alarm that goes off when there are signs of smoke. A 102 degrees fever for Amit Shah is a classic signal that his immune system is actively fighting an infection by raising his body temperature.

Explaining why body temperature increases during fever, Dr. John Hanicak, MD, a family medicine specialist, told the Cleveland Clinic, "If a virus gets into our system, it's in the mucus membranes and it starts to show up in the bloodstream."

He adds, "Then, our immune system releases inflammatory chemicals that increase our core temperature. That higher temperature makes it very uncomfortable for the virus to live. Your body is literally trying to cook the virus out." The family medicine specialist states that if your fever is below 100.4 F, you're probably 'OK' but he suggests seeing healthcare professionals if your fever spikes beyond borderline.

"We tend to think of a fever as something bad that we want to bring down it's very uncomfortable. But the funny thing is, it's our own body starting to fight off what's invading us," Dr. Hanicak explains. "We do recommend that you take something like acetaminophen (Tylenol ) or anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDS or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) like ibuprofen (Advil or Motrin ) or Alleve (naproxen) to bring down the temperature because you can get dehydrated easily when your body is warm."

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.