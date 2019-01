BJP President Amit Shah on Wednesday got admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) owing to swine flu infection, the authorities said. According to AIIMS sources, Shah (54) arrived at AIIMS later in the evening and is under the observation of the institute’s Director Randeep Guleria. Shah also took Twitter to inform about his health condition where he wrote that he is being taken under observation.

“I am infected with Swine Flu for which treatment is going on. With God’s grace and people’s love and good wishes, I hope to recover soon,” Shah said.

मुझे स्वाइन फ्लू हुआ है, जिसका उपचार चल रहा है। ईश्वर की कृपा, आप सभी के प्रेम और शुभकामनाओं से शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हो जाऊंगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2019

Home minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that he was praying for his speedy recovery

Spoke to @AmitShah ji who is undergoing treatment for Swine Flu at AIIMS and inquired about his health. I pray for his speedy recovery. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 16, 2019

What is swine flu

Swine flu is also known as H1N1 type A influenza, a human disease, which is spread from humans and not from pigs through airborne transmission. Swine flu is highly contagious. The swine flu virus spreads when a person infected with H1N1 coughs or sneezes. Swine flu has flu like symtoms: fever, cough, body ache, weakness and discomfort and sore throat. Some people might also experience nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and skin rash.

Prevention and treatment of swine flu

Those with swine flu should wear a mask, cover their mouth and nose before sneezing and maintain thorough hand hygiene before touching common objects which will help reduce the spread of disease to others, according to Dr Bharat Jagiasi. According to the Indian Medical Asociation, swine flu can be effectively managed at home, depending on the symptoms. Chemoprophylaxis (use of drugs) is normally recommended for people showing symptoms of swine flu, pregnant women and those suffering from various health issues like diabetes, cardiac illnesses, end-organ failures or respiratory problems. The antiviral medications that form the first line of attack for treatment against swine flu include oseltamivir and zanamivir.