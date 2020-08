Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who tested negative for the COVID-19 on August 14 has been admitted to the All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he complained of “body ache” and “fatigue”. According to a statement from AIIMS, Shah has been complaining of fatigue and body ache for the last three-four days. “He has been admitted to AIIMS for post COVID-19 care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital,” the AIIMS administration said. On August 2, Shah had tweeted about his corona positive report after initial symptoms of the disease. He said that he was fine but was getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Ever since, he has been undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital. Also Read - More infectious coronavirus strain found in Malaysia: Will it make people sicker?

On August 14, Shah had tested negative for COVID-19, nearly two weeks after he had tested positive for the viral disease. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Home Minister himself had announced his test results. "Aaj meri corona test report negative aayi hai. Main eeshvar ka dhanyavaad karta hoon aur iss samay jin logon ne mere svaasthyalaabh ke lie shubhakaamanaen dekar mera aur mere parijanon ko dhaadhas badhaaya un sabhee ka hriday se aabhaar vyakt karata hoon. Doctors ki salaah par abhee kuchh aur dinon tak home isolation mein rahoonga. (Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors)," Shah had tweeted.

CT scan revealed chest infection

Shah had undergone a CT scan at a private hospital on Monday and the test results showed that he has some infection in his chest. Shah decided to admit himself at AIIMS on the advice of his doctors. He is currently under the observation of AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, who is a chest specialist. It is expected that Shah would remain under observation for 24 hours at AIIMS.

Symptoms of chest infection

A chest infection is basically an infection of the lungs or large airways. Usually such infections are not life-threatening and go away on their own. But sometimes, it may lead to complications. Usual symptoms of a chest infection are a cough with green or yellow mucus and chest pain and discomfort. It is often accompanied by cold and flu. You may also experience some wheezing and shortness of breath, a headache and high temperature. Alongside, you may also experience aching muscles and fatigue. The symptoms go away in about a week’s time except for the cough and mucus, which can last for up to 3 weeks.

