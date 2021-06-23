In the midst of the continuing Covid-19 outbreak in Mumbai, cases of influenza H1N1 or swine flu is being reported in the city yet again. Last year, the city witnessed the same problem as swine flu cases rose amidst the pandemic. According to experts, swine flu and Covid-19 have similar disease presentation, experts have advised that doctors check for swine flu if patients don’t respond to Covid-19 treatment. Also Read - New COVID-19 Symptoms That Can Tell You If You’re Re-Infected With Coronavirus After Getting Vaccinated

A media report suggested that seven to eight cases of H1N1 flu have been reported in the past month. Last year, Mumbai saw 44 instances of H1N1, while this year the city saw 451 cases and five deaths due to the virus. India Today reported that an expert on infectious disease, Dr Vasant Nagvekar said he has seen three cases of swine flu and two cases of H3N2, also a subtype of influenza A this year. Also Read - 11 Recipients Of Aztrazeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Exhibit Rare Neurological Disorder After Receiving Jab

What Is H1N1 Flu?

H1N1 is one of the several strains of swine flu. It initially spread after coming in contact with pigs but that soon changed when a new virus emerged that spread among individuals who had not come in contact with pigs. Also Read - COVID-19 Protection: Anti-Viral Coating For Fabrics And Surfaces That Is 99 Per Cent Effective Against Pathogens

In the spring of 2009, scientists identified the H1N1 strain of the influenza virus. This virus is a hybrid of pig, bird, and human viruses that causes sickness in people. H1N1 was responsible for the respiratory virus known as swine flu in humans during the 2009-10 flu season. Because it was spreading rapidly around the world in 2009, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared it a pandemic. Since then, it has been infecting people around the world, but not as many. Therefore, it is important to be aware of the signs of the disease to safeguard yourself from getting it. Symptoms of the disease include:

Cough

Chills

Fever

Sore throat

Body aches

Headache

Fatigue

Runny or stuffy nose

Diarrhoea

Nausea and vomiting

Since most of the symptoms of swine flu are similar to Covid-19, people often get confused, which is why here are some differences to help you understand it better.

Difference Between Covid-19 And Swine Flu

It is easy to get confused with these two diseases since both, Covid-19 and swine flu viruses are respiratory diseases, hence the right diagnosis is important. Both the diseases can transmit by contact, droplets and fomites.

One of the major differences between the diseases is that H1N1 has a shorter incubation period as compared to Covid-19. Mortality for Covid appears higher, whereas data on H1N1 is not well-documented in India. However, vaccines are available to treat the conditions that will help people combat the diseases. So, go out there and get vaccinated as that is your best bet against the pandemic right now.

As for the Covid tally, the city recorded 10,066 new Covid cases and 163 deaths in the last 24 hours. During the same time period, the state reported 11,032 recoveries. The number of active cases in the state has dropped to 1,21,859 as of today’s figures.