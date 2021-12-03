Amid Rising Threat Of Omicron, INSACOG Recommends Booster Dose For People Above 40 Years

Omicron scare spurs calls for booster doses against Covid-19

Low levels of neutralising antibodies from the current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise the Omicron variant, say experts.

In the wake of the growing concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Indian government has urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated without delay. Considering the large number of mutations it carries, scientists fear that this new variant may be more transmissible than other variants and partly resistant to existing vaccines. The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genetics Consortium or the INSACOG has also said that the current vaccines may not be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, recommending a booster dose for high-risk population.

"Vaccination of all remaining unvaccinated at-risk people and consideration of a booster dose for those 40 years of age and over, first targeting the most high-risk / high-exposure may be considered, since low levels of neutralising antibodies from the current vaccines are unlikely to be sufficient to neutralise Omicron, although risk of severe disease is still likely to be reduced," INSACOG said in its latest bulletin, IANS reported.

How dangerous is the Omicron variant?

Preliminary evidence suggests that Omicron may increase reinfection risk, which means people who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected with Omicron easily. INSACOG also stated that the mutation spectrum of Omicron is predictive of high transmissibility.

Not vaccinated yet? Get it done soon. Although the antibodies from the current vaccines may not be sufficient to neutralise the Omicron variant, fully vaccinated people are likely to become severely ill due to the variant, the Genetics Consortium noted.

Lancet study finds 6 different Covid boosters safe and effective

Amid the growing demand for booster doses against Covid-19, a new study published in The Lancet has shown that six different Covid boosters are safe and provoke strong immune responses with less side-effects. These include AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Novavax, Janssen, Moderna, and Curevac.

The study led by researchers from University Hospital Southampton in the UK, found similar reactions to the third dose of all these vaccines, with fatigue, headache, and injection site pain being the most often reported ones.

You may like to read

Based on the results, the researchers concluded all seven vaccines are safe to use as third doses, with acceptable levels of side effects. During the randomised phase 2 trial of the seven booster vaccines, the participants were given with the third doses 10-12 weeks after initial two-dose courses of AstraZeneca or Pfizer.