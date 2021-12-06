Amid New COVID Variant Omicron Threat, Massive Crowd Flouting Social Distancing Rules Seen at Delhi International Airport

Amid rising threats of a possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, the International Airport at the National capital witnessed a massive crowd due to the implementation of the strict rules. Take a look at the scary pictures.

After fighting the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, the world is again on high alert after the detection of the highly virulent COVID-19 strain Omicron. The variant which was first reported from South Africa with more than 30 mutations on its spike protein, is expected to evade the vaccine immunity. At a time, when the threats about a possible third wave are so fresh in the country, which logged 21 cases related to the new variant of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the government of India introduced some stringent rules and regulations to contain the virus spread. From screening each foreign arrival to re-imposition of restrictions at international airports, India is all set to fight the new variant.

However, some pictures from Delhi's International Airport are a little disturbing. With the arrival of the new variant in India, the airports have tightened their guidelines for international travel from at-risk countries, another issue seems to be emerging. The Delhi airport witnessed a huge crowd and a long queue. The crowd was also seen at the airport lobby and the waiting area, almost everybody was seen flouting the most important safety protocol of the COVID-19 pandemic - social distancing.

Taking to Twitter, Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, shared an image from the IGI airport. He wrote: "Airport and Civil aviation authorities should handle such situations more intelligently. And it's not rocket science. There are solutions to handle much bigger crowds than airport gatherings. But someone having decision-making power have to take interest in it."

Airport and Civil aviation authorities should handle such situations more intelligently. And it's not rocket science. There are solutions to handle much bigger crowds then airport gatherings. But someone having decision making power have to take interest in it. @JM_Scindiahttps://t.co/k4pE8TR1e0 Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 5, 2021

Calling Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport as the hotspot for COVID-19, Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, shared another image. He wrote: "Scenes yesterday at Delhi airport #Covid hotspot." Take a look at the picture here:

Scenes yesterday at Delhi airport #Covid hotspot pic.twitter.com/SoM6RNumYO Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 5, 2021

IGI Airport New Delhi ,5 AM, seems all flights for the day arrive at the same time. Finding Omicron is sure going to be like finding a needle in haystack#Delhiairport#OmicronInIndia#Omicron#socialdistancingpic.twitter.com/Z6IXIQw0Cf sudhir upadhyay (@sudhiru74929815) December 3, 2021