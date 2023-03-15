Amid Flu Scare, COVID Tally Crossing Over 400 In Single Day Spike

Two fresh deaths due to the virus have been reported from one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh.



Amid the surging cases of flu in the country, India saw its daily COVID tally going over 400 in a single day spike. Two fresh deaths due to the virus have been reported from one each in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. The Union Health Ministry has issued letters to all the states and the union territories to check the preparedness of hospitals.

Apart from COVID, there is a marked surge in cases of influenza A subtype H3N2 and swine flu. As per experts, following COVID-19 precautionary protocols is the only way to protect oneself against viral infections and to prevent serious illness and hospitalisations. All three conditions are caused by viruses, however, influenza infections are more seasonal than COVID-19.

According to the Union health ministry, the active cases in the country amounts to 3,903. However, the national COVID-19 recovery rate is 98.80 per cent as per the ministry.

As per reports, in the last 24 hours, COVID cases doubled in Mumbai. The BMC, however, said that the increase in tally is due to the rise of tests being conducted amid the rise in influenza cases.

In the national capital, the hospitals are seen setting up isolation wards and stocking up on medicines. Delhi's LNJP hospital has reportedly set up a 20-bed isolation ward for patients suffering from flu.

Cases of swine flu are also seen surging in states including Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab. As per the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), there have been 955 cases of H1N1 reported by states till February 28.

All the three viral sicknesses share similar symptoms with COVID-19 and H1N1 causing more serious illness in the affected person. H3N2 is reportedly causing serious illness in children and the elderly and in those who have compromised immunity due to comorbidities. As per experts, antibiotics won't work on these viral sicknesses as they are typically designed to kill bacteria and not virus. However, a person might be prescribed one if the doctor suspects some secondary bacterial infection.