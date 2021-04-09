India is seeing a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases. In a new report it has been suggested that 20 doctors and six MBBS students on Friday tested positive for coronavirus at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here as reported by IANS. Of the total 26 healthcare staff 20 are doctors and six MBBS students of AIIMS who were found to be Covid-19 positive in the last 10 days. As per the report only two of the 26 who have contracted coronavirus had taken both the doses of Covid vaccine. The 20 doctors who tested