India is seeing a rapid surge in the number of coronavirus cases. In a new report, it has been suggested that 20 doctors and six MBBS students on Friday tested positive for coronavirus at the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) here, as reported by IANS. "Of the total 26 healthcare staff, 20 are doctors and six MBBS students of AIIMS, who were found to be Covid-19 positive in the last 10 days."

As per the report, only two of the 26 who have contracted coronavirus had taken both the doses of Covid vaccine. The 20 doctors who tested positive at AIIMS include two faculty members, while the rest were resident doctors. Most of the doctors showed mild symptoms of Covid. The officials are trying to trace the contacts of those infected among the total of 3000 doctors and faculty members who work at AIIMS.

It has also been reported that 37 doctors tested positive for coronavirus infection at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

India Is Seeing A Massive Rise In Covid Cases

On Thursday, India reported 7,437 cases in a single day. This is the highest single-day spike this year. As the country witnesses a huge spike, Delhi’s Chief Minister announced the closure of all schools until further notice.

This comes two days after the Delhi government imposed a night curfew in the national capital. People are asked to stay inside their homes from 10 am to 5 am till April 30.

These States Are Suffering The Most

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan are experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, accounting for more than 83 per cent of covid infections. India’s total active caseload has increased to 9,79,608 and now comprises 7.50 per cent of the country’s total infections. A net incline of 69,289 cases has been recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(with inputs from IANS)