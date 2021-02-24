The COVID-19 pandemic, which emerged in December 2019 in China’s Wuhan city, has so far killed nearly 2.5 million people and infected millions worldwide. This number can give you goosebumps and make you worry about your life. But if you’re an American, you might not be scared that much. An ongoing survey has revealed that Americans are less afraid of dying from Covid-19. Also Read - Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander dies of COVID-19 at 60, Capt Amarinder Singh pay tributes

The survey is being conducted by researchers at the Northwestern University (NU) and the Ohio State University. Since December 2020, over 1000 Americans are surveyed monthly as part of the study to understand public attitudes about Covid-19 vaccination, their risk perceptions, policy preferences and preventative health behaviours, etc. The survey will continue till June 2021.

In December, Americans believed that they had almost a one in three chance of dying if they contracted COVID-19. Now, the number has dropped significantly to an approximately one in four chance of dying if they got sick.

However, their overall perceived likelihood of contracting COVID-19 remained relatively consistent from December through February, he added, as reported by Xinhua news agency.

Here are other key findings from the survey:

Vaccine accepting: Approximately four in 10 Americans are extremely likely or likely to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccine hesitant: One in four Americans are either somewhat likely or somewhat unlikely to get vaccinated.

Vaccine resistant: Approximately one in three Americans are unlikely or extremely unlikely to get the vaccine.

Female, Black and/or religious people were more likely to express hesitancy towards vaccination. Compared to others, they were less trusting of healthcare providers and public health experts. They were also less likely to get an annual flu shot and think the Covid-19 vaccines as less safe and somewhat less effective.

Public attitudes about Covid-19 and vaccination in India

In December 2020, most Indians were hesitant about taking a vaccine for Covid-19, as per a survey. Online platform LocalCircles surveyed over 18,000 citizens across 242 districts of India to understand the reluctance or hesitancy regarding the Covid-19 vaccine. As many as 69 per cent of respondents said they won’t rush to take the Covid-19 vaccine even when it becomes available. The percentage of vaccine hesitancy was 61 per cent in a similar survey conducted in October last year, while it was 59 per cent in November.

Notably, India started nationwide anti-COVID-19 vaccination from January 16, 2021 giving priority to frontline and healthcare workers. Currently, two vaccines – Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India in collaboration with Oxford-AstraZeneca, and Covaxin, an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech – have received emergency use approval in India.

Now, reports of deaths post-vaccine has created fear among the public, increasing their hesitancy to get the shot. Till February 11, India had reported 23 deaths following vaccination, but the Health Ministry maintained that none of these are attributable to the vaccine itself.

Till date, COVID-19 has killed 1.5 lakh Indians, according to the Union Health Ministry data. With several Indian states seeing a sudden resurge in daily COVID cases, a fear of the possibility of second wave of the pandemic has gripped the public. Maharashtra has even imposed restriction measures again following resurgence of COVID-19 cases. The state’s Chief Minister and many senior government officials have warned people of another lockdown if COVID-19 protocols are not followed strictly. Meanwhile, experts believe that careless attitude of people in wearing masks and following social distancing norms is leading to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

This gives rise to the question – Are Indians too less worried that they could die of Covid-19, like the Americans?

