The COVID-19 pandemic which emerged in December 2019 in China’s Wuhan city has so far killed nearly 2.5 million people and infected millions worldwide. This number can give you goosebumps and make you worry about your life. But if you’re an American you might not be scared that much. An ongoing survey has revealed that Americans are less afraid of dying from Covid-19. The survey is being conducted by researchers at the Northwestern University (NU) and the Ohio State University. Since December 2020 over 1000 Americans are surveyed monthly as part of the study to understand public attitudes about Covid-19