It is a fact universally known that a healthy diet is key to healthy living, but still, some people are unable to contemplate the dire consequences of eating an unhealthy diet. A poor diet is predominantly associated with weight gain and obesity, but it might shock you to know that the side effects do not end there. A recent study has found that The American diet, which is high in refined sugars, hydrogenated oils, and saturated fat, is one of those diets that can have a negative impact on your health.

American Diet May Impair Immunity

According to the American Dietary Guidelines, the average American diet is high in salt, saturated fat, processed grains, and calories from solid fats and added sugars.

Not only does eating a diet rich in ultra-processed foods can damage your heart and lead to weight gain, but it can also affect your gut health as well. According to a recent report from Washington University School of Medicine researchers, consuming a high-sugar, high-fat diet can weaken the immune system in the gut in both mice and humans. As per the study results, eating an American or western diet can damage the Paneth cells found in the gut that help regulate inflammation levels.

The gut’s immune system becomes vulnerable to inflammation when these specialised cells are unable to carry out their normal functions, raising the likelihood of inflammatory bowel disease. It can also become more vulnerable to bacteria that cause disease.

Irritable bowel syndrome is characterised by Paneth cell dysfunction. Paneth cells, for example, are often absent in patients with Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease marked by stomach pain, diarrhoea, anaemia, and exhaustion.

Reports suggest that the American diet is high in unhealthy sugar and fats, which can disrupt the proper functioning of the gut microbiome, affecting your immune system.

Change Your Lifestyle Before Its Too Late

According to the researchers of this study, a person becomes overweight or obese after eating an unhealthy diet for several years. And the person reaches a point of no return without timely intervention. As per experts, eating a diet low in fibre and high in inflammatory foods can lead to an array of health problems. You could develop chronic diseases like heart disease, high cholesterol, autoimmune conditions, hormone imbalances, and even Alzheimer’s Disease or cancer.

Here are some changes you can do to improve gut health and boost immunity: