Amazon Confirms Outbreak of ‘Victorian Disease’ at UK Warehouse, Deadly TB Fears Send Shockwaves Worldwide

Amazon confirmed an outbreak of tuberculosis (TB) - a bacterial infection often referred to as a 'Victorian disease', at its fulfillment center in Coventry, UK.

Tuberculosis Outbreak In UK: At a time when the world is on edge over the re-emergence of infectious diseases and the threat of another pandemic, Amazon has confirmed the outbreak of another highly infectious disease - Tuberculosis (TB) also known as 'Victorian Disease'. The has left healthworkers across the globe worried about the source and has prompted implementation of urgent health screenings, union outrage, and renewed global concern.

According to the reports, the GMB Union has raised concerns about multiple TB cases at Amazon's Coventry warehouse, which has around 3,000 employees, and is calling for the site to be shut down immediately. Amazon has confirmed 10 cases of non-contagious TB were identified in September, and they are working with the National Health Service (NHS) on a screening program.

The company is currently working with the NHS and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to conduct an expanded screening program as a precaution.

Speaking to the media about the current situation and how they are containing the spread of the virus, the company's spokesperson said, "In line with best practice safety procedures, we immediately followed guidance from the NHS and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and made all potentially affected employees aware of the situation. We will continue to follow guidance from the experts in the NHS and would respectfully remind public organisations of the need for responsible communications where matters of public well-being are concerned."

What Is The Current Situation at the Amazon Warehouse? Officials have confirmed that at least 10 cases of tuberculosis were identified among employees at the Coventry fulfillment center in September, 2025. Let's learn more about TB and what makes it so dangerous.

What Is Tuberculosis and Why Is It So Dangerous?

Tuberculosis, also called TB, is a deadly bacterial infection which is primarily caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria, after entering the human body, target the lungs, brain, spine, kidneys, and lymph nodes - which is what makes it so dangerous. TB spreads through the air when a person with active pulmonary TB coughs, sneezes, speaks or breathes in close contact with others. There are mainly two types of TB, namely - the Latent TB Infection - Where the bacteria remain inactive in the body. When a person is infected by this form of TB, he/she do not feel sick. Also, these people are called non-spreaders. However, the infection can become active if immunity weakens.

What Are The Symptoms of Tuberculosis?

On the other hand, the deadly form of TB is called - Active TB Infection. When a body gets infected with active TB bacteria, the body suffers from severe symptoms as the bacteria quickly multiply within the system, causing severe symptoms. This form is contagious and can be fatal if untreated.

As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), some of the most common symptoms of TB includes - a persistent cough, extreme fatigue or tiredness, persistent high temperature accompanied by body ache and muscle pain, loss of appetite leading to an unexplained and quick weight loss. UKHSA data shows that in 2024, the UK saw a 13.6% rise in TB cases, with nearly 5,500 people testing positive.

