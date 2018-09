Alzheimer’s is the disease of old age and surfaces after you cross your sixties. Early onset of Alzheimer’s is rare and may appear anywhere between the age range 30 to 60.You will find it difficult to perform your daily activities with ease if you are suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. It can be devastating and can affect your mentally and physically. Beginning with memory loss that is episodic, the person will experience a persistent decline in procedural memory in which simple tasks such as eating, drinking, washing oneself and many more are completely forgotten. Though the disease is irreversible and no permanent solution has been found to reverse it. These lifestyle alterations may not entirely ward off Alzheimer’s but can delay its onset. Try it right away!

Soak up in the sun: The body produces more vitamin D when you soak up in the sun. For protecting you from a wide variety of neuro-immune and neurodegenerative disorders, vitamin D plays an important role.

Eat a well-balanced diet: According to studies, blueberries and walnuts have been shown to prevent Alzheimer's disease. Blueberries are jam-packed with anti-oxidants and walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and can reduce the damage to your brain.

Meditation: Meditation fights chronic stress and has been found to support and aid in the prevention and delayed onset of it.

Cut down of tobacco: According to a research, heavy smoking enhances your risk of being diagnosed with dementia of the Alzheimer's type. So, if you avoid smoking there will be a better blood supply to your brain which will provide it with the adequate amount of oxygen and your brain will be able to function properly.

You should be physically active: It can help you to stay fit physically and mentally as well. Exercise produces happy chemicals which also involves the brain and keeps you active. So, just take up any moderate-intensity aerobic activity of your choice.