Alpha Lipoic Acid Is A Term We Should Be Aware Of: Health Benefits, Side Effects And More

The human body naturally produces Alpha Lipoic Acid but in small amounts and, hence, people have to get it from food or supplements.

ALA is a generally safe supplement for one to consume with a very small sect of the population facing side effects, if any. Read on.

Alpha Lipoic Acid has been in the news and a part of conversations in health and wellness circles a fair bit in the recent past. But what is Alpha Lipoic Acid exactly? And how do we benefit from it? Let's clear the air for you one fact at a time. To start, Alpha Lipoic Acid (a.k.a ALA) is an organic compound and a very powerful antioxidant. An antioxidant helps fight 'free-radical' waste in your body, which is waste that is free floating in your bloodstream and needs to be dispatched off. This waste is created when our body turns food into energy. Free radical waste causes harmful chemical reactions resulting in a weaker immune system. This causes difficulty for your body in fighting infections and also may lead to damage to your organs and tissues. Alpha Lipoic Acid is also an insulin mimicker (mimics the action of insulin in the blood and increases glucose tolerance of the person). It is soluble in both water and fats, allowing it to work in every cell or tissue of the human body whereas most other antioxidants are either just water-soluble like a 'Vitamin C' or fat-soluble like a 'Vitamin E'.

LET'S KNOW THE BENEFITS FIRST

The properties and functions of ALA have been linked with several health benefits.

It can lower blood sugar levels

It reduces inflammation

Slows skin aging

Improves nerve function.

There have been studies in adults with metabolic syndrome showing that ALA may even reduce insulin resistance and lower fasting blood glucose and HbA1c levels

OTHER HEALTH BENEFITS OF ALA

This organic compound comes with many health benefits.

Benefits of ALA for the brain

Along with the upside of ALA for people with diabetes, there is also a case to be made for its effects and improvement on brain function. As ALA has the ability to pass through the blood-brain barrier with ease, it has the potential to form a protective layer around our brain. This may result in a more effective treatment for diseases such as Alzheimer's, Dementia, and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of ALA for the heart

A combination of lab and animal research has even showcased a benefit on heart functions with a supplementary dose of ALA in your diet. The antioxidant properties help reduce heart disease risk by reducing oxidative stress, considered harmful to your heart. Research has shown that it can help people with the endothelial syndrome, a blood dilation issue that may cause heart and stroke-related issues.

ALA can prevent inflammation

That's not all, a key factor of cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening diseases is chronic inflammation. ALA even helps combat the markers for inflammation and helps lower your chances of having to face such fatal illnesses.

SOURCES OF ALA

The human body naturally produces Alpha Lipoic Acid but in small amounts and, hence, people have to get it from food or supplements. Not much is known about this compound but there is s been a growing interest in ALA from the general population and an increase in consumption in recent years. Foods rich in ALA are:

Red meat

Organ meat like liver, kidney, heart

Broccoli

Spinach

You can also take it in the form of supplements. You will get between 300-600mg per pill.

DOSAGE AND SIDE EFFECTS OF ALA

ALA is a generally safe supplement for one to consume with a very small sect of the population facing side effects if any. Mild symptoms such as nausea or itching may be the only ill effects one faces. But with research, we know that up to 2400 mg of ALA a day is considered safe. Such high doses are never recommended as it adds no additional value or benefit to one. 600mg of ALA is a good enough dose for most people, however, the dosages depending on your activity levels and exposure to triggers of oxidative stress in your body.

In short, ALA as an antioxidant and supplement is useful and effective in helping treat and manage health conditions for people, and is also helpful as a preventive measure. But like everything else, this too should be taken under professional expert supervision.

(This article is authored by Vipul Sandhya, Nutritionist, Personal Trainer & Founder, of Win Everyday)

