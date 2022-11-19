Almost Half Of World’s Population Suffer From Oral Diseases: WHO Global Oral Health Report

Cases of oral diseases have increased by 1 billion over the last 30 years, according to the WHO's new Global Oral Health Status Report.

How many of you there have tooth decay or any other oral diseases? Oral health has been neglected in global health, leading to a huge burden of oral diseases. Nearly half of the world's population suffer from oral diseases, revealed a new report released by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

The new Global Oral Health Status Report, which is based on the data from 194 countries, shows that 45 per cent of the world's population (about 3.5 billion people) have oral diseases, with a very high number in low- and middle-income countries (3 out of every 4 affected people).

Further, the report revealed an alarming increase in global cases of oral diseases in the last three decades, indicating a lack of accessibility to services for prevention and treatment of oral diseases. The global oral disease burden has increased by 1 billion over the last 30 years, as per the WHO report.

Most common oral diseases affecting people worldwide

Dental caries (tooth decay), severe gum disease, tooth loss and oral cancers are the most common oral diseases affecting people worldwide, according to the WHO's Global Oral Health Status Report.

The report estimated that untreated dental caries affects about 2.5 billion people, and 1 billion people worldwide have severe gum disease (a major cause of total tooth loss). An estimated 380,000 people are diagnosed with oral cancers every year.

High sugar intake, tobacco use (in all forms), and excessive alcohol use are identified as contributing factors to the global oral health crisis. Notably, these are also risk factors for many other noncommunicable diseases such as cancers, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental disorders.

Inequalities in access to oral health services

Like in other noncommunicable diseases, there are glaring inequalities in access to oral health services. The report stated that a huge burden of oral diseases is being carried by the most vulnerable and disadvantaged populations, including people on low incomes, those living with disabilities, older people living alone or in care homes, those living in remote and rural communities and people belonging to minority groups.

How to improve global oral health

The report also highlighted that many of these oral diseases can be prevented and treated with cost-effective measures.

For example, it stated that common risk factors for oral diseases can be tackled by adopting a well-balanced diet low in sugars, quitting all forms of tobacco use, reducing alcohol intake and by using effective and affordable fluoride toothpaste.

To improve the state of global oral health, the organization suggested integrating oral health services in primary health care as part of universal health coverage.

Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO Director for Noncommunicable Diseases, said, "Placing people at the heart of oral health services is critical if we are to achieve the vision of universal health coverage for all individuals and communities by 2030."

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, noted that the organization is committed to providing guidance and support to countries so that all people have the knowledge, tools and access to services for oral health care.

