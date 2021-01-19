If you have recently recovered or recovering from COVID-19 infection don’t let your guard down yet. According to a UK study many recovered COVID-19 patients in the country were readmitted to the hospital within five months and some died of complications from the illness. The study was conducted by researchers at the UK’s Leicester University and the Office for National Statistics. It included 47780 COVID-19 patients who were discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease. The mean age of the patients was 65 years. Out of these participants 29.4 percent were readmitted to the hospital within 140 days