Allwell Ademola Cause of Death: Nigerian Actress Dies At 49 After Suffering Cardiac Arrest; Warning Signs Women Shouldn't Ignore

Allwell Ademola Cause of Death: Renowned Nigerian actress, Allwell Ademola, breathed her last on Saturday, at the age of 49. According to the reports, the actress suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after battling chronic heart conditions for years.
Ademola's family confirmed her death in a social media post, sharing both the news of her passing and plans for her funeral. CHECK THE POST HERE:
As discussed above, the Nigerian actress suffered a fatal cardiac arrest, which took away her life. Speaking to the media, sources revealed that sshe had been unwell in her final days.
She died while being rushed to the Ancilla Catholic Hospital in Agege and was sadly declared dead at the medical facility. CHECK THE POST BELOW:
