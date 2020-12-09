UK health officials have issued a warning for people with “significant” history of allergic reactions to medicines, food or vaccines to not have the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, a day after the first set of patients were administered their first of two doses of the vaccine against COVID-19. Also Read - Oxford-AstraZeneca becomes the first to publish final-stage COVID-19 vaccine trial data

The warning comes after two National Health Service (NHS) workers who were among the first to receive the vaccine on Tuesday suffered allergic reactions within hours after getting vaccinated.

According to the media reports, both staff members reportedly had a significant history of allergic reactions and carried adrenaline autoinjectors.

“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency] have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,” said Stephen Powis, the national medical director for NHS England, in a statement. “Both are recovering well,” he added.

NHS England said all its trusts involved with the mass vaccination programme have been informed and from Wednesday, all patients scheduled to receive the vaccine will be asked if they have a history of allergic reactions.

THE NEGATIVE REACTIONS OF THE Pfizer/BioNTech VACCINE

An anaphylactoid reaction tends to involve a skin rash, breathlessness and sometimes a drop in blood pressure and both the NHS workers who experienced this are said to have a history of serious allergies and carry adrenaline pens around with them.

“We have been advised by MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency] of two yellow card reports that may be associated with allergic reaction due to administration of the COVID-19 BNT162b2 vaccine,” Pfizer UK said in a statement.

“As a precautionary measure, the MHRA has issued temporary guidance to the NHS while it conducts an investigation in order to fully understand each case and its causes,” it said.

Dr June Raine, the head of the MHRA, told a joint select committee hearing on Tuesday that “real-time vigilance” will continue throughout the vaccine rollout process.

“We know from the extensive clinical trials that this [allergy] was not a feature, but if we need to strengthen our advice now that we have had this experience in vulnerable populations, the groups selected as a priority, we get that advice out immediately,” she said.

Experts have indicated that such reactions are to be expected in rare cases with any vaccine, including the annual flu vaccine.

THE FIGHTBACK AGAINST THE COVID-19 VIRUS

Several thousand people became the first to be vaccinated against coronavirus on Tuesday, the day marked as V-Day or Vaccine Day in the UK.

Indian-origin husband and wife couple, Hari Shukla, 87, and his wife Ranjan, 83, were among those on the prioritised list of recipients finalised based on those at the highest risk of death from the deadly virus.

The NHS has announced that the vaccination programme will be expanded out of the 50 hospital hubs to general practitioner (GP) surgeries around the country from next week. Doses are expected to be delivered to around 200 GP surgeries initially to allow them to start next Tuesday when over-80s will be invited first.

Once the first 200 GP practices have received their doses, the programme will be expanded out to more than 1,000 surgeries – with each local area having a designated site.

Nearly 70 hospital hubs across the UK have now taken delivery of 800,000 doses, and another delivery of more than 1 million is expected to be shipped from Belgium by next week to allow the community programme to get underway.

WHAT IS PFIZER VACCINE AND HOW DOES IT WORK?

The vaccine enhances the body’s immune system which helps in fighting off the coronavirus. It is a new type of vaccine which is commonly known as the ‘RNA vaccine’ and uses a tiny fragment of the virus’s genetic code. This starts making part of the virus inside the body, which the immune system recognises as foreign and starts to attack. The genetic material is enveloped in a tiny protective bubble – made up of fat to get into the cells.

The exact ingredients of the vaccine have not been disclosed by the health authorities, but as per the reports, the vaccine may contain ingredients such as aluminium – that can make them stable and more effective.

Also, the vaccine is given in two doses – three weeks apart.

VACCINE IS HERE, BUT THE RESTRICTION WILL STILL REMAIN IN PLACE

By the end of the year, the government hopes to have had around 5 million doses delivered in total – enough for 2.5 million people as two doses of vaccine are needed for full protection.

Government ministers have hailed the rollout as a major success but warned against any easing up on the tiered lockdown restrictions still in place, as the rate of coronavirus infections is still high in most parts of the UK.

“Whilst the vaccine rolls out the best way to get anybody’s area down through the tiers is to continue to follow the restrictions that are, unfortunately, still absolutely necessary to keep people safe,” said Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

“However, having said that, because we have a vaccine, the faster that we can roll out the vaccine, the sooner we can get to the point where we can get rid of the system altogether,” he said.

