As vaccine roll-out begins in Canada, the country’s federal health policy agency has issued a warning about the possible side effects. In a notification released on Saturday, Health Canada has listed the ingredients in Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine and cautioned people allergic to any of these ingredients not to receive the shot. It also urged individuals who have had experienced a serious allergic reaction to another vaccine, drug, or food to speak with their healthcare professional before they receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Also Read - COVID-19 Live Updates: Cases in India surge to 98,57,029 while death toll reaches 1,43,019

The warning was issued following reports of anaphylactoid reactions to the vaccine in the UK, the agency noted in the notification, according to Xinhua news agency. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free in Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan

Two NHS staff who received the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine on December 8 experienced anaphylactoid reactions to the vaccine. The two persons —who have recovered now— had a history of severe allergic reactions and carried adrenaline auto injectors, the UK’s medicine regulator said. Also Read - Baricitinib plus remdesivir shows promise for treating COVID-19

The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is currently investigating the two cases. Meanwhile, it has warned that people who have a history of a significant allergic reaction to a vaccine, medicine, or food or who have been advised to carry an adrenaline autoinjector should not receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine.

Benefits outweigh the risks

Health Canada mentioned in its notification that it has identified no major safety concerns for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and its benefits outweigh the risks.

As observed during the clinical trials, the Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine may cause side effects like those experienced with other vaccines, including pain at the site of injection, body chills, feeling tired and feeling feverish. These side effects will resolve on their own and do not pose a risk to health, it said.

“In Canada, all vaccines carry a warning about the risk of serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and immunization clinics are equipped to manage these rare events,” IANS quoted the agency as saying in its notification.

Canada announced its approval for using the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the country on Wednesday. The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are expected to arrive in Canada next week and mass inoculation campaign is likely to start within one or two days of shipments arriving. Earlier Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had announced that up to 249,000 doses of the two-dose vaccine will be on hand by this year’s end.

US allows emergency use of Pfizer vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also approved the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people aged 16 years and older. Making the announcement in a statement on Friday, Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the FDA, also hailed the “scientific innovation and public-private collaboration worldwide” which made the vaccine possible at record shattering speed.

Initial doses of the vaccine will be delivered to the US from Monday (December 14) morning, according to General Gustave Perna, head of the Donald Trump-led administration’s Operation Warp Speed. Pfizer said it would provide 25 million doses of the two-shot vaccine for the US by the end of December.

The US will be the third country after the UK and Canada to kick off mass vaccinations with Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccine was first approved by Britain on December 2, and vaccination started a week after the approval (December 8).

Pfizer has also applied for emergency use authorisation of its coronavirus vaccine in India. The American pharmaceutical firm has decided to price its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2 COVID-19, on the basis of the GDP of the country. Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, has said the company will have tiered pricing for the middle-income countries, including India.