The researchers hope to carry out human clinical trials of drugs based on this molecule MCC950by 2020. Reportedly, according to the study published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the molecule works by cooling the “brains on fire”, by turning down inflammatory activity caused due to immune cells in the brain called microglia and allowing neurons to function normally. Patients suffering from Parkinson’s face a huge challenge to lead an easy life. They will find it difficult to walk, remember things and so on. Parkinson’s can make their life miserable. It can give a tough time to their health and wreak their well-being. But, this new therapy might be beneficial. Just read this right away to know more about this new therapy and we hope that it helps in the near future.

Reportedly, according to Trent Woodruff, Associate Professor at the University of Queensland in Australia, who is one of the researchers, Parkinson’s disease is one of the second-most common neurodegenerative disease worldwide and there are 10 million sufferers and their control of body movements is affected. Surely, the figure is alarming and disturbing. The disease is accompanied by a loss of brain cells that produce dopamine, which is a chemical that co-ordinates motor control, and chronic brain inflammation.

A key immune system target known as NLRP3 was found that it lights up in Parkinson’s patients, with signals found in the brain and even in the blood. If MCC950, is given orally once throughout the day, blocked NLRP3 activation in the brain and prevented the loss of brain cells, resulting in markedly improved motor function.

Reportedly, according to Professor Matt Cooper from the University of Queensland, the drug companies had traditionally tried to treat neurodegenerative disorders by blocking neurotoxic proteins that build up in the brain and cause disease.

(With the inputs from IANS)