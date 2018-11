Single people have special strengths and they can lead a meaningful life. While married ones are celebrated, single people are stereotyped. But, all those single ones, should not worry anymore as your bachelor life can be fulfilling and happy as well. Yes, you have heard us right! Today, we are going to tell you how you can enjoy your life, even if you are single.

You will be able to stay in top shape

We are not kidding here! You get too much comfortable with your diet when you are in a relationship. Sometimes, you may end up opting for emotional eating due to the stress in your relationship and this can cause weight gain. According to a study in which survey carried out with the couples observed that people gained weight after being into serious relationships. But, if you are single, then you will be able to devote time to yourself. You will be able to enhance your fitness. You will be able to cut down those excess kilos and manage your weight efficiently. This will help you to improve your persona and self-esteem.

You will have a good social life

According to research, if you are single, your social life will be healthier. According to a study, married couples will find it difficult to make new friends. Since, they can be less attentive to their family, neighbours and so on. Another study observed that men and women who were married spent less time with their friends. While they spent a lot of time with their buddies when they were single.

You will be able to pursue your hobby

Many married people want to do so. But, they do not find enough time to do what they like. They have added responsibilities which they have to fulfil. Hence, they find it difficult to do so. So singles, since you have that extra time- you can take up any sport of your choice, learn a second language, cook, opt for photography and so on. After all, it won’t go in vain. And remember that learning is a lifelong process, it will surely help you to grow and become a better person.

You will be able to invest in some ‘me time’

Often, we see that couples spend a lot of time on their cell phone. Any relationship requires communication. But, if you are in a relationship, your relationship will suck up a great deal of time on the phone, which can minus several hours of your day. But, if you are single, you will be able to invest that time in yourself.