Drug-induced interstitial lung disease (DILD) is not so uncommon and it has many clinical patterns which can range from benign infiltrates to life-threatening acute respiratory distress syndrome. Interdependent: one is direct, dose-dependent toxicity and immune-mediated are the two mechanisms which are involved in DILD. There are many types of drugs which can lead to DILD and it can also be difficult to diagnose.

According to the researchers, the side effects of drugs in the lungs are more widespread than you might have thought. The University of Manchester research has been published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine observed that though the 27 drugs treating a range of conditions which include arthritis, cancer and the heart are successful for most patients, according to the team, doctors need to be more aware of the potential risks to their respiratory systems.

Drug-induced interstitial lung disease (DIILD) can cause lead to breathing problems, inflammation and fibrosis, the risk sometimes only becomes apparent after the drugs have been used for some years. Though, as per the team, clinicians are hindered as most of the papers they reviewed were of low or very low quality. According to the review, between 4.1 and 12.4 million cases of DIILD per year were reported worldwide.

According to the review, DIILD accounted for around 3-5 per cent of all interstitial lung disease cases. In few studies, mortality rates of over 50 per cent were reported too. Overall, 25 per cent of all the patients studied died due to the respiratory symptoms. Steroids were commonly used to treat DIILD, but none of the studies examined their effect on the outcome.