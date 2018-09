While getting ready for work, did you notice that annoying patch on your abdomen? Is your skin itchy? Do you find it difficult to do your daily activities due to it? Be careful! It can be pityriasis rosea. If you are suffering from it and want to get rid of it then don’t forget to read this.

Skin rashes which are common can have many causes, right from an infection to an allergic reaction and If you get a rash, you’ll likely want a diagnosis so that you can deal with the condition and avoid rashes from occurring in the future.

Pityriasis rosea is a rash that usually starts as a large circular or oval spot on your chest and then you can get it on your abdomen or back. It is called as a herald patch and can affect the people of all the age groups. If you suffer from pityriasis rosea, you will experience symptoms like itching, tiredness, sore throat, headache and so on. The exact is still not known. Talk to your dermatologist who will suggest you an appropriate treatment. Follow these vital tips if you are suffering from pityriasis rosea.