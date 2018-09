A rare but serious bacterial infection can be called as meningococcal meningitis. The membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord get inflamed due to it. Bacteria and viruses can invite meningococcal meningitis. The bacterium Neisseria meningitides which are also known as meningococcus can put you at the risk of meningococcal meningitis. Meningococcus is the reason for bacterial meningitis in children and teens. You may suffer from infection due to meningococcal bacteria in different body parts like the skin, gastrointestinal tract, or respiratory tract and so on. The bacteria may spread through the bloodstream to the nervous system for unclear reasons and causes meningococcal meningitis when this happens. After severe head trauma, surgery, or infection the bacteria can also enter the nervous system.

If you are exposed to the bacteria which leads to meningococcal meningitis then there are chances of you suffering from it. If you’ve had a recent upper respiratory infection then to you may suffer from it. Children, babies and teens are at a higher risk of suffering from meningococcal meningitis.

If you are down with meningococcal meningitis, then you may exhibit symptoms like neck stiffness, joint point, headaches, irritability, lethargy, lack of sleep, confusion, nausea, vomiting and so on. Furthermore, you may also suffer from skin rash.

It can result in death or serious complications, such as brain damage, paralysis, gangrene, or deafness. So, don’t waste your time if you notice symptoms like vomiting, joint pain and so on, then just seek your expert’s advice who will guide you and prescribe you medications along with the vaccine. Speak to your doctor regarding the vaccine and tell him if you are suffering from any allergies. This will help you to choose an appropriate treatment. Also, don’t self-medicate as taking over-the-counter medications can be fatal. So, just get going!