Amidst the nationwide vaccination campaign against measles and rubella, people in the country are in fear and panic about its side-effects. This campaign aims to vaccinate 41 crore children in the country. However, few social media messages and the general lack of information among people are emerging as a major challenge in the process. Therefore, here we try to clear all the doubts regarding the same.

Measles is the most contagious virus that initially infects the respiratory tract and gradually the whole body of human beings. The virus can be communicated through contact with an infected person via sneezing and coughing. Its symptoms become visible post 10-12 days of infection. These include rashes, high fever, red watery eyes, and running nose. Notably, this virus does not affect animals and is capable of causing problems like blindness, severe diarrhea, encephalitis, and severe respiratory infections. Generally, children under 5 years of age are susceptible to the disease.

Rubella is also known as German Measles. Just like measles, it is also contagious but mild viral disease. Its symptom includes low fever, rashes, mild conjunctivitis, and nausea. Notably, this virus affects children and young adults. Rubella virus is most dreadful for pregnant women. It is transmitted to the foetus posing concerning risks to the foetus.

Why the vaccine is compulsory when it is not part of the routine immunization programme?

Well, the concerning World Health Organization’s data makes it compulsory. It says one-third of all measles-related deaths worldwide occur in India.” And, the number of deaths due to measles in the country was 44, 33 and 28 in 2015, 2016 and 2017, respectively. Moreover, it is surprising to know that only in 2017, the incidence rate of Measles per 1 lakh population was 4.6 and 0.26 for Rubella.

What are the possible treatment options?

It is quite sad to know that measles and rubella infections cannot be treated. However, it can be prevented through vaccination. The Measles-Rubella vaccine (MR-Vac) manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in Pune is helpful and is given at 9-12 months and 16-24 months of age of the child.

What is the campaign all about?

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare introduced the MR Vaccine campaign in February 2017 with the support of state governments, UNICEF, WHO, and NGO’s to meet the target of eliminating measles and controlling CRS by 2020. This campaign is targeting 41 crore children between the age of 9 months to 15 years in the country and aims at providing them free of cost MR vaccines at schools and health centres. According to a February 2017 PIB release, every child between the age of 9 months to 15 years is supposed to be given a shot irrespective of their measles/rubella vaccination status or measles/rubella disease status. And, MR vaccine will be finally introduced in the routine immunisation programme, replacing the measles vaccine after the completion of the campaign.

What the rumors are saying about the MR vaccine?

The first phase of the campaign started in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, where several messages on the social media warned parents from getting their children vaccinated. The Scroll report informed that these messages were associated with a tweet of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on falling Hindu population claiming that the campaign has been started to control the minority population by making the children impotent. Later, the investigation proved that the messages were sent by someone belonging to the majority Muslim population district of Kerala, Mallapuram. Also, the rumors from Gujarat stated that four children died due to the vaccination in July 2018. However, the linkage between the deaths and the vaccine was later ruled out by a team of immunisation experts.

Is MR vaccine safe?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), “The MR vaccine being used in the campaign is completely safe.” Also, the MR-Vaccine produced in India by the Serum Institute of Pune is WHO pre-qualified and being used in neighbouring countries of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Myanmar. Notably, the vaccine does not pose any serious health risk. However, some mild reaction can be seen among the recipient which is the case of other vaccines as well. These reactions can be running nose, mild fever, drowsiness, irritability and pain/ swelling at the spot of injection.

Note: The guidelines of the Health Ministry and WHO suggests that children who are hospitalised or have serious diseases or fever should avoid being vaccinated. Also, children who are immune-compromised due to congenital diseases, HIV, leukemia and who have displayed anaphylaxis/allergic reactions to MR vaccine in the past should not be vaccinated.