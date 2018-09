A virus that infects your liver is known as Hepatitis E. It can cause your liver to swell up as well. It can affect your ability to carry out your daily chores with ease and lower your productivity.

Those who suffer from hepatitis E will be able to improve their condition in a few months as it doesn’t cause long-term illness or liver damage. But, beware! It can be fatal for pregnant women or if you have a weak immunity. So, ones with the weak immunity, elderly people and pregnant women should take special care.

You will be shocked to know that the Hepatitis E virus spreads through poop. If you come in contact with someone who is infected with the Hepatitis E virus, you can catch it if you consume food which has been come in contact with the person’s stool. It is scary, right? So, if the person follows poor personal hygiene habits or hand washing habits, he will be a potent source through which the virus can spread. Moreover, you can also suffer from Hepatitis E if you eat undercooked meat. So, be careful.

You may exhibit symptoms like abdominal pain, fever, cough, vomiting, loss of appetite, dark colour pee, joint pain, fatigue and so on. So, consult your doctor immediately who will suggest you an appropriate treatment. You will have to make certain lifestyle modifications like stay hydrated by drinking a lot of water, avoid consuming alcohol and rest plenty.

Here are few preventive measures that you will have to follow

• Avoid drinking water which is not clean

• Avoid eating ice which is not clean

• Wash your hands thoroughly if you visit the loo

• Wash your hands before eating your food

The take-home message: If you notice that your condition is worsening doesn’t delay, just consult your doctor immediately.