In order to increase the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India which began from Monday (earlier this week) the government has permitted all the private hospitals to administer a vaccine against COVID-19 if they adhere to the laid down norms and also asked the states and union territories to utilise the optimum capacity of private medical facilities empanelled under three categories. Speaking to the media the Union Health Ministry said “The states and Union territories were also urged not to store preserve conserve or create a buffer stock of the COVID-19 vaccines”. Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Programme This comes a day after