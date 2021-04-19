Amid the unprecedented surge of coronavirus in India, the government has announced a “liberalized and accelerated” Phase 3 strategy of Covid-19 vaccination from May 1. All adults over the age of 18 will be eligible to get a vaccine against Covid-19. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed that the government has been working hard to ensure that maximum numbers of Indians are able to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Also Read - COVID-19: What Is The Current Status Of Clinical Trials On Herbal Immunity Boosters?

People Over 18 To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine Starting May 1

PM Modi in the meeting said that India is vaccinating people at a fast pace and will continue to do so at the same momentum. The third phase of vaccination will start on May 1, which aims at liberalizing vaccine pricing and scaling up vaccine coverage. It was announced that all adults above the age of 18 will get vaccinated in this inoculation phase.

In the third phase of the vaccination drive, all stakeholders will be given flexibility to customise to local needs.

Here Are All The Details

In this phase, vaccine manufacturers are allowed to release up to 50 per cent of their vaccine supply to state Governments and in the open market at a pre-declared price.

Based on the price, which is to be declared in advance, state governments, hospitals, would be able to procure vaccine doses directly from the manufacturers, as well as open up vaccination to any category of people above the age of 18 for the same.

Health care workers, frontline workers and people above 45 years of age will be provided vaccines free of cost at Government of India (GoI) vaccination centres.

The division of vaccine supply 50 per cent to GoI and 50 per cent to other than its channel would be applicable uniformly across for all vaccines manufactured in the country.

The Indian Government, from its share, will allocate Covid-19 vaccines to states/UTs based on the criteria of the extent of infection (number of active Covid cases) and performance (speed of administration).

Wastage of vaccine will also be noted in this criterion and will affect the criteria negatively. Based on this, the centre would decide and communicate the state-wise quota in advance.

The second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to people above 45 years would be given priority, for which a specific and focused strategy would be communicated to all stakeholders.

