Alia Slammed For Working During Pregnancy: Know What Ranbir And Experts Have To Say

- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
In a recent event, actor Ranbir Kapoor was all praise for his wife Alia Bhatt. While the actress is being slammed for working during pregnancy, her husband Kapoor came to the rescue and back-patted her for her honest commitment. The actor said that Bhatt has been an important part of the film industry and her value system decides the course of her action. While for Bhatt, working during pregnancy brings 'peace', for her husband Kapoor, if anybody blames her for working at this stage, it amounts to nothing but 'jealousy'. This instance brings us to an important discussion, the sensitive dilemma of working during pregnancy.
For the majority of expecting mothers, with uncomplicated and low-risk pregnancies, working during pregnancy is normal. However, there are a few situations that might make working hazardous for you and your baby. Pregnancy can never be summed up in a single guide and so are the decisions around it. The decision to work during the gestational period must be an independent choice that comes out of a healthy consultation with your doctor. While many jobs are safe to continue through pregnancies, other duties might need to be stopped.
Desk jobs are the safest during pregnancy but it doesn't mean they don't come up with their own set of challenges. Here are a few challenges that might trouble expecting mothers on a working desk-
If you are an expecting mother and you happen to be working at a desk job, the following adaptations can make your life easy-
As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the decision to work during pregnancy must be influenced by factors like workplace setup, natural or artificial ventilation, nature of work practices and availability of protective equipment. The nature of jobs might vary for all expecting mothers but here are a few health hazards associated with specific jobs-
As per a study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, pregnant women who work during the night or for long hours are more likely to have a miscarriage or preterm delivery than mothers who work during the day. The study showed that mothers who work during the night are more likely to develop high blood pressure.
Follow us on