Is it true that Covid vaccines may lead to infertility? Can menstruating women take the vaccine jab? Would not extending the gap between the first and second dose of the vaccine effect its efficacy? Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation, has addressed some of the anxieties around the Covid vaccines in Episode 2 of ‘Vaccinate India’ podcast series, the video format of which Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared on Instagram. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Launches Podcast Series To Bust Myths About Covid-19 Vaccines: Watch Episode 1 Here

Vaccine hesitancy is prevalent everywhere around the world, and it is preventing many people from getting the vaccine shot. In this episode, Dr. Swaminathan explained the history and source of this hesitancy, and who are the best messengers who can take the message of vaccination forward. Also Read - Government Issues COVID-19 Vaccination Guidelines To Help Elderly, Differently-Abled: Check Details Here

Dr. Swaminathan stated, “Vaccine hesitancy is nothing new, it has been around for a long time. People don’t understand always what vaccines are doing, why are they important and what the potential side effects are.” As an example, she pointed out the Polio vaccination programme in India, where vaccine hesitancy was found in some pockets due to various reasons such as cultural practises, religious beliefs, myths and misconception about what the vaccine contains and poor information. Also Read - Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines are effective against 'India variant' of coronavirus

How to help people overcome vaccine hesitancy

Dr. Swaminathan also recalled many innovative ways that was used to help people overcome polio vaccine hesitancy. One is using religious leaders or persons who are trusted by the community to convey the message. Therefore, it is important to identify such leaders who can play the role of a messenger. In some cases, it could be a local village head, and in others a spiritual or religious leader. But she also pointed out that it is important to understand what the genuine questions and doubts of people are and address them.

Oxford University’s Covishield is generally preferred over Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin by people in India. When asked which one should opt for, Dr. Swaminathan said “Both are good, both are safe and effective. I would encourage people to take whichever vaccine they are able to get at the earliest possible time.”

Dr. Swaminathan also busted some of the myths and rumours about Covid-19 vaccine and provided explanation on some possible side effects post the vaccination. Watch the video to know more from the expert.

How Alia Bhatt encourages people to get Covid vaccine

Alia Bhatt’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, has teamed up with podcast network Audiomatic to educate people about Covid-19 vaccines and encourage them to get vaccinated through a 5-episode podcast series titled ‘Vaccinate India’. “Throughout these five episodes, we will be speaking with renown doctors and global health activists, who will be sharing data and facts around vaccines,” the actress had said while announcing the podcast series.

Episode 1 of Vaccinate India’ series was released on Friday, and Alia Bhatt had shared the video on Instagram. It had Dr. Gagandeep Kang – Virologist, Microbiologist and one of the country’s leading experts on vaccines, explaining on the development of the Covid-19 vaccines and its role in ending the pandemic.

Here’s the video of the first episode, if you have missed it.