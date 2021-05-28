Bollywood actress Alia Bhat’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, has partnered with podcast network Audiomatic to help people clear their concerns around Covid-19 vaccines and encourage them to get vaccinated. Together, they will be bringing out a 5-episode podcast series titled ‘Vaccinate India’ to help people learn about vaccines from reliable sources and make the most informed decision about getting vaccinated. Episode 1 of the series was released on Friday. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccine FAQs for people with underlying health issues: Get your facts right before going for the jab

"In the fight against Covid-19, science is our greatest ally and science gives us vaccine, and vaccine gives us hope. Thanks to the vaccine, we now have a way to ending this pandemic and rebuilding our lives. But even though the vaccine is here and waiting, some of us are still hesitant. A great deal of this hesitancy is due to misinformation, myths and rumours that are exchanged on social media and other platforms," said the actress while announcing the series on Wednesday on social media.

"Throughout these five episodes, we will be speaking with renown doctors and global health activists, who will be sharing data and facts around vaccines," she added.

Alia Bhat shares Episode 1 of Vaccinate India series

The actress shared the video of the Episode 1 of Vaccinate India series on Instagram on Friday. The video begins with Alia Bhat talking about the topics to be covered in this episode. Later, Dr. Gagandeep Kang – Virologist, Microbiologist and one of the country’s leading experts on vaccines, sheds light on the development of the Covid-19 vaccines and its role in ending the pandemic. The expert also explains the meaning of some of the common terms associated with vaccines, such as efficacy, and answers some FAQs like what happens when the vaccine enters out body and why should someone take the vaccine when they can still contact the virus after vaccination.

The episode is available in a podcast as well as video format. Here’s the video.

Alia Bhatt helps collate resources for Covid-19 patients

Like many other Bollywood actors, Alia Bhatt is doing her bit in the fight against Covid-19. She started an initiative ‘Circle of Hope’ with journalist Faye D’Souza to help collate resources useful for Covid-19 patients and their caregivers. As part of this initiative, she has been verified information on Covid-19 resources on her social media.