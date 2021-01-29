The coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives, resulting in a lot of uncertainty and panic. While we managed to sail through the one year of the deadly disease affecting millions of lives, doubts and anxiety is still affecting people, especially pregnant women. While pregnant women are believed to be at a higher risk of getting infected, it may have more detrimental effects on expecting mothers than imagined. Also Read - Waiting list for COVID-19 vaccine may stretch to late 2022

COVID-19 In Pregnant Women Can Have Deadly Consequences

A study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found that expecting mothers who have contracted COVID-19 are at a higher risk of death. The findings suggest that the coronavirus mortality rate was 13 times higher in pregnant women than in similarly aged individuals. Experts even pointed out that the COVID-associated maternal deaths have been undercounted.

"The impact on pregnant patients, particularly with underlying conditions is greater than currently underappreciated," said researcher Kristina Adams Waldorf from the University of Washington in the US. According to the Washington-based study, expecting mothers infected with coronavirus were at 3.5 times higher risk of hospitalization than the similarly aged population in the state.

Rate Of Maternal Deaths Higher Than Annual Births

For the study, the team analyzed data of 240 pregnant women with SARS-CoV-2 infection detected through June. Out of the cohort group, 3 died from coronavirus, while 24 patients were hospitalized. The number of deaths represents 6.7 per cent of all maternal deaths associated with the disease through mid-October. On the contrary, annual births make up only 1.4 per cent of annual births nationally, according to experts.

Pregnancy Was Not Identified As A High Risk At First

Since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists have been trying to pin down the major risk factors for COVID-19. We have known that elderly and those with an underlying disease at a higher risk of severe illness due to the infection. But pregnancy is now a high-risk condition of COVID-19 as well. It was not identified as a high-risk condition for the disease for the first critical 8 months of the pandemic, but expecting mothers are a high-risk and vulnerable group.

In conclusion, the study indicates that pregnant patients are at risk for severe or critical disease or mortality compared with non-pregnant adults, as well as for preterm birth.

Is COVID-19 Vaccine The Answer?

Vaccines have come as a ray of hope for many affected with coronavirus, but is it safe for pregnant women? The World Health Organization (WHO) doesn’t recommend pregnant women to use vaccine unless they are healthcare workers or have preexisting conditions. Experts are implying that pregnant women should not put the health of their unborn children at risk by taking the vaccine.

WHO recently advised against pregnant women taking Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Experts opine that it needs more data and clinical trials on pregnant women before the WHO can recommend it to pregnant women. They had also announced that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was not recommended for pregnant women unless they are at a high risk of the novel disease or a health care worker.