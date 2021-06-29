The COVID-19 epidemic and the ensuing economic downturn have had a severe impact on many people's mental health and created additional hurdles for those who already suffer from mental illness or substance abuse problems. With stay-at-home and remote-work directives working late sleeping late and for short hours have become a norm. However several surveys have suggested that irregular sleep patterns contribute to mental health problems. There is a strong association between sleep and mental health. To understand the link between sleep and mental health during the pandemic a new study was conducted by a consortium of researchers from the United