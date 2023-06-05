Alert Issued In India Over Top 5 Diseases: NCDC Warns Against Sudden Outbreak

Alert Issued In India Over Top 5 Diseases: NCDC Warns Against Sudden Outbreak

Take a quick look at the top 5 diseases that are expected to spread in India in the coming weeks.

With covid cases settling down, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has warned states to brace for a sudden outbreak of five diseases -- typhoid, malaria, dengue, scrub typhus and hepatitis A. Speaking to the media, the NCDC officials said that earlier this month, around 209 events alerts were generated against these diseases in India, out of which 90 were converted into outbreaks in different parts and are under investigation. "Typhoid, malaria, dengue, scrub typhus and hepatitis A are the top 5 confirmed conditions reported," said NCDC.

The NCDC has directed all the Indian states which are on alert, to take necessary measures to control a sudden outbreak of any of these diseases in the upcoming days. These alerts are part of the regular surveillance under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

Scroll down to know more about these diseases and their distinct symptoms.

What Is Typhoid Fever?

Typhoid fever, also called enteric fever, is caused by salmonella bacteria. The primary sources from where the bacteria spread to the human body are food and water.

How Can You Spot The Fever?

The signs and symptoms associated with this disease are:

High fever accompanied by chills Headache Abdominal pain Constipation or diarrhoea

What Is Malaria?

Malaria is one of those mosquito-borne diseases that usually spread during the monsoon season in India. It is mainly caused by a parasite. People who have malaria usually feel very sick with a high fever and shaking chills. Take a look at the signs of this condition below:

What Are The Symptoms of Malaria?

Fever and chills Headache Nausea and vomiting Symptoms of diarrhoea, including loose motion and vomiting. Abdominal pain Muscle or joint pain Fatigue Rapid breathing Rapid heart rate Cough

