Alert! Fauci Warns Against A New ‘Dangerous’ COVID-19 Surge Ahead Of Holiday Season

Amid a sudden spike in the COVID cases in the US, Dr Anthony Fauci has warned that a 'dangerous' coronavirus surge could hit the country ahead of the festive season if people fail to follow protocols.

Time and again, leading experts have warned people against the imminent COVID surge, but cases are seeing a downward trend in most parts of the world. However, cases in countries like the United States rose and sparked a conversation yet again. Till Sunday, the US reported a jump of 14 per cent from the previous week with a 36 percent jump in the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Last year, the world saw a huge surge in coronavirus during the winter season. With the cold weather here, authorities are concerned that cases might reach a new high yet again. Recently, top US infectious disease official Dr Anthony Fauci also warned people that a "dangerous" new COVID-19 surge could hit the United Stated unless people start to follow protocols.

Dr Fauci Says Masses Could Witness A Surge During The Holiday Season

With the holiday season almost here, the US may run out of time to prevent the "dangerous" new surge of coronavirus cases, warned Dr Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He appeared on CNN's State of the Union with Dana Bash and discussed the likelihood of yet another surge in the US. He pointed out that the data shows that cases are starting to flare up, and people are aware that immunity wanes over time.

Further explaining the danger, he said "We still have about 60 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not been, and that results in the dynamic of virus in the community that not only is dangerous and makes people who are unvaccinated vulnerable, but it also spills over into the vaccinated people."

Fauci Says Booster Shots Key To Reach Endemic Levels

Dr Fauci also emphasized the need to get vaccinated to be able to reduce COVID to endemic levels. Vaccinated people, according to Fauci, can spread the coronavirus to others. They could also contract illnesses if they don't get their COVID-19 vaccination booster doses. COVID-19 could become endemic if more people get vaccinated, according to Fauci, who spoke at the Reuters Total Health conference last week.

In other words, Fauci urges all individuals to get vaccinated as soon as possible to avoid further spread, especially ahead of the holiday season. He believes that getting the vaccine will aid the United States to reach endemic levels and return to normalcy.

