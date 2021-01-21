Raising a big question on the long-term effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines to curb the ongoing pandemic a study has revealed that some coronaviruses -- the family of viruses which includes the one causing COVID-19 -- can evolve to escape recognition by the host immune system. Current Coronavirus Vaccine May Become Outdated! The study which was conducted to see the effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine has shown that if the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19 evolves in the same way as other coronaviruses current vaccines against the virus may become outdated requiring new ones to be made to match future