A new research has found that alcohol advertisements on Facebook and other social media sites can increase the desire to drink among young adults if the ads contain pro-drinking comments from users, stated a recent media report. Not just that, the study also showed that social media users who view alcohol ads are more likely to ”Like” or ”Share” an ad that has pro-drinking comments. Those who already suffer from alcohol addiction were seen to have an increased desire to drink by 3.5 times, showed the study.

“Heavy alcohol users and those who are alcohol dependent may be the most susceptible to the potential effects of pro-drinking comments,” reportedly said the researchers led by Jonathan Noel, from the University of Connecticut. According to the media report, they added: “The ads, coupled with positive comments about drinking, may serve as alcohol cues and an increased desire to drink after exposure to alcohol cues may predict relapse after treatment for alcoholism”.

The study was published in the Journal of Studies on Alcohol and Drugs and covered 120 young adults belonging to the age bracket of 21 to 24 years who viewed four beer advertisements posted on Facebook. The study revealed that the lowest desire to drink was found after participants viewed ads with anti-drinking comments along with a high user engagement.