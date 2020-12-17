Us biotech giant Pfizer and German partner BioNTech took approval recently to roll out their covid-19 vaccine. The companies claimed that the vaccine is 95% effective and is the first step towards eradicating the microscopic villain coronavirus. Now reports have surfaced that a middle-aged Alaskan health worker suffered a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine. The Alaskan Patient Did Not Have A History Of Allergic Reactions Britain’s medical regulator had said that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis or severe allergic reactions to medicine or food should avoid getting the shot. The U.S Food and