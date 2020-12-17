Us biotech giant Pfizer and German partner BioNTech took approval recently to roll out their covid-19 vaccine. The companies claimed that the vaccine is 95% effective and is the first step towards eradicating the microscopic villain, coronavirus. Now, reports have surfaced that a middle-aged Alaskan health worker suffered a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine. Also Read - Covid-19 vaccine: No serious adverse effect found in indigenous Covaxin trials, says research

The Alaskan Patient Did Not Have A History Of Allergic Reactions

Britain's medical regulator had said that anyone with a history of anaphylaxis, or severe allergic reactions to medicine or food, should avoid getting the shot.

The U.S Food and Drug Administration also advised that only people with severe allergic reactions to vaccines or ingredients in Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine should avoid getting vaccinated.

But the Alaskan patient did not have a history of any allergic reactions as reported by Lindy Jones, the director of the emergency department in the capital Juneau where the patient was treated.

It was also reported that the symptoms of the adverse reaction in the middle-aged patient improved minutes after taking the Pfizer shot on Tuesday. The healthcare worker was treated with the help of epinephrine, a medication used to treat allergic reactions.

This revelation is concerning, but FDA scientists said that more information is required to better understand the risks.

Who Needs To Be Careful?

As mentioned earlier, people who are prone to allergic reactions must be extra careful when getting the vaccine.

Pfizer said that the vaccine comes with a clear warning, stating that appropriate medical treatment and supervision should be readily available in case of anaphylaxis, but they would update the labelling language for the vaccine if needed.

Us regulators approved the emergency use of the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 years and older on December 11. Healthcare workers and nursing home residents are going to get vaccinated first.

Minor Side Effects Of Pfizer Vaccine

The FDA issued the authorization earlier this month after reviewing the available efficacy and safety data on the new vaccine. The data suggest that the vaccine is 95 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19. Although the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the potential risks of it, you should be aware of its side effects.