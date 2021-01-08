Vitamin D deficiency makes you more susceptible to COVID-19. Here’s how you can increase the levels of vitamin D in your system.

Vitamin D, also called the "sunshine vitamin" is produced in your skin in response to the sunlight. You can also get it through different foods and supplements to ensure adequate levels of the vitamin in your blood. It plays a vital role in the proper functioning of several bodily functions. It regulates the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, facilitates normal immune system function. Vitamin D is also important for the growth and development of bones and teeth. Clearly, if you don't get enough vitamin D, it can wreak havoc on your body.

Vitamin D Deficiency Increases The Chances Of Contracting COVID-19 Infection

A study published in the journal Clinical Nutrition reported that the vitamin is naturally synthesized in the body through sun exposure. But long winter months and less time spent outdoors contribute to alarmingly high vitamin D deficiency. The University of South Australia study further explained that a deficiency can make you more vulnerable to respiratory infections such as COVID-19 and musculoskeletal disorders.

In Covid-19 patients, the severity of the illness is frequently determined by the presence of pneumonia or acute respiratory distress syndrome. Most people infected by the coronavirus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness, which spreads rapidly.

Another study published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Medicine also suggests that low levels of the vitamin lead to an increase in the inflammatory cytokines and increase the risk of pneumonia and viral respiratory infections. It is also associated with an increase in thrombotic episodes – a life-threatening condition associated with a blood clot in a vein or artery. The study added that these episodes are frequently observed in COVID-19.

The American Journal of Clinical Pathology also highlighted that nearly 60 per cent of patients with COVID-19 were vitamin D deficient upon hospitalization. Men in the advanced stages of COVID-19 pneumonia showed the greatest deficit.

Hence, it is important that there is enough vitamin D in your system to avoid COVID infection. As far as supplementation is concerned, taking low doses of the supplements with professional advice is recommended.

How To Improve Vitamin D Levels?

To increase the levels of the vitamin, you can opt for the following things:

As we all know, one of the best sources of vitamin D is the sun. So, spend some time in the sunlight to increase your intake

Include fatty fish like tuna, mackerel, sardines, and other seafood in your diet

Eat more mushrooms are the only completely plant-based source of the vitamin

Egg yolks are another great source you can add to your diet

Fortified foods like cow’s milk, orange juice, soy, almond, yoghurt and tofu are also good sources of the vitamin

Take a vitamin D supplement after consulting a professional

Takeaway

Vitamin D is a vital nutrient that many people around the words don’t get enough of. A deficiency can lead to many problems, including putting you at risk of contracting coronavirus. But you can boost your vitamin D levels by getting more sun exposure and eating foods rich in the vitamin.