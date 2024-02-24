Alabama IVF Ruling: Court Rules 'Embryos Are Children', How Does This Impact Healthcare And Fertility?

In a recent development regarding the abortion rights debate, the Supreme Court of Alabama, USA ruled that frozen embryos are children and if they are accidentally destroyed, the person in question could be held liable. Not only can this decision have negative consequences for future of In Vitro Fertilisation treatments or IVF but also makes abortion laws more strict and complicated. This ruling has sparked a huge debate among health care officials and reproductive advocacy groups across the state of Alabama and beyond.

What Does The Ruling Say?

The Alabama Supreme Court ruling says that embryos deserve greater legal protection. This stance is also being supported by many anti-abortion groups. The judgement does not restrict or ban the treatment of IVF but, it rules that embryos are also children under the state law. Now why does this decision bring more problems for clinics who conduct IVF treatments and also people who would want to avail this right in the future?

How Does It Hamper Healthcare And Fertility Patients In America?

Rulings and legislations like these are dangerous because of the following reasons:

