  • ENG

Select Language

Alabama IVF Ruling: Court Rules 'Embryos Are Children', How Does This Impact Healthcare And Fertility?

Alabama IVF Ruling: Court Rules 'Embryos Are Children', How Does This Impact Healthcare And Fertility?
Alabama IVF Ruling: Court Rules 'Embryos Are Children', How Does This Impact Fertility Patients?

Alabama Supreme Court ruling of 'embryos are children', increases risk of clinic shutting down and not providing IVF treatments to people who want to build a family.

Written by Kinkini Gupta |Updated : February 24, 2024 10:01 PM IST

In a recent development regarding the abortion rights debate, the Supreme Court of Alabama, USA ruled that frozen embryos are children and if they are accidentally destroyed, the person in question could be held liable. Not only can this decision have negative consequences for future of In Vitro Fertilisation treatments or IVF but also makes abortion laws more strict and complicated. This ruling has sparked a huge debate among health care officials and reproductive advocacy groups across the state of Alabama and beyond.

What Does The Ruling Say?

The Alabama Supreme Court ruling says that embryos deserve greater legal protection. This stance is also being supported by many anti-abortion groups. The judgement does not restrict or ban the treatment of IVF but, it rules that embryos are also children under the state law. Now why does this decision bring more problems for clinics who conduct IVF treatments and also people who would want to avail this right in the future?

How Does It Hamper Healthcare And Fertility Patients In America?

Rulings and legislations like these are dangerous because of the following reasons:

Also Read

More News

  1. As pointed out by Amnesty International, clinics which conduct IVF could be sued by the state for destroying embryos.
  2. The risk of wrongful allegation is high because of which facilities could shit down their services out of fear.
  3. Three clinics in Alabama have already paused the IVF services after this ruling was declared.
  4. This decision raises question regarding how clinic use and store embryos. Elisabeth Smith, director of state policy at the Center for Reproductive Rights, told the media in a statement: "Not all [IVF] embryos are used, nor can they be."
  5. Many people rely on IVF's to build a family. If clinics stop these facilities, it affects people especially LGBTI community.

Fertility options may become very limited for people after this ruling and it can eventually also happen in the country of America.