Akshay Kumar Steps Down As Brand Ambassador of Vimal Ilaichi After Receiving Backlash Over Endorsing Tobacco

This is not the first time when a Bollywood actor has received backlash for endorsing tobacco. Earlier, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had also withdrawn from an ad campaign for a paan masala brand.

'I am sorry. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me', Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar tweeted after fans slammed him for endorsing Tobacco. Taking to Twitter, the actor apologised to his fans for featuring in an advertising campaign for a paan masala brand and said he is stepping back as an ambassador.

In the post, Akshay apologised to his fans and said that he would be more cautious about the brands he is promoting. He wrote, "I am sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes."

In the recent advertisement, Ajay Devgan and Shah Rukh can be seen welcoming Akshay Kumar to the 'Vimal' universe, and they were all seen chewing on cardamon. But soon, the Akshay Kumar's fans started circulating a video in which the actor is vowing never to promote such products

What Happens When You Chew Tobacco?

Tobacco, one of the leading causes of heart-related health issues has long been blamed for several other diseases. Tobacco contains nicotine, which is extremely bad for the health. Long-term use of smokeless tobacco can gradually increase the risk of a person dying of heart disease and stroke. The sugar and irritants in smokeless tobacco products also cause cavities, abrasion of teeth, teeth staining, bad breath, gum disease, receding gums, bone loss around roots and tooth loss.

Another disease that non-smoking tobacco can cause is Cancer. Tobacco contains carcinogens which is a cancer-causing agents. Therefore, chewing tobacco can increase a person's chances of developing oral cancers and precancers.

(With inputs from agencies)