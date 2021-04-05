Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who tested positive for novel coronavirus on Sunday, said he has been admitted to a city hospital as a precautionary measure. Taking to Twitter, the actor shared the news. The 53-year-old actor said he is “doing fine” and hopes to be back home soon. Also Read - In Steepest Surge In Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India Crosses 1-Lakh Mark In 24 Hours

Here’s What Akshay Kumar Wrote:

“Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalized. I hope to be back home soon. Take care,” Kumar said. Also Read - PM Modi Reviews COVID-19 Situation In Country, Asks For Mission-Mode Approach In Affected States

The actor was tested positive for the virus five days after starting the shoot of his action-adventure drama “Ram Setu”. Apart from Kumar, as many 45 crew members working on the film have tested positive for COVID-19. Also Read - COVID-19: Delhi reports over 4,000 new coronavirus cases for first time in 2021

Akshay Kumar Urged Closed Ones To Get Tested

BN Tiwari, President, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), said a crew of nearly 100 was set to begin filming in Madh Island from April 5 but when the mandatory COVID-19 tests were done, 40 junior artists tested positive. “They all have been quarantined after testing positive. Out of those, 40 were junior artists while the rest were Akshay’s make-up team, their assistants. Now the shooting has been halted indefinitely,” Tiwari told the media.

After his diagnosis, Akshay Kumar had urged all those who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested. “I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!” he wrote on Sunday. Earlier last week, 18 unit members of Madhuri Dixit-judged reality show ”Dance Deewane” had tested positive for COVID-19.

Maharashtra Imposes Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdown

This comes a day after the Maharashtra government imposed stringent rules in the states amid a sharp rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases. The government on Sunday announced a weekend lockdown and night curfew during the weekdays from Monday to April 30, in addition to a slew of other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres, and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to the official sources, the weekend lockdown will start from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays. Besides, prohibitory orders will be in force during the daytime on weekdays, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement. Mumbai recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,163 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, pushing the city’s caseload to 4,52,445.