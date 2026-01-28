Ajit Pawar Dies At 66 In Plane Crash: Jet Carrying Maharashtra Deputy CM Crashes During Landing; Emergency Health Protocols Activated

Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash Latest Updates: The plane was carrying Ajit Pawar, Nationalist Congress Party leader, his security personnel and the pilots.

Ajit Pawar Death News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday after his private jet crashed landed while attempting to land in Maharashtra's Baramati.

According to the reports, locals who witnessed the crash said the 66-year-old leader was taken to a hospital. However, he couldn't survive the severity of the burnt he suffered during the crash.

As per reports, all 6 on onboard have succumbed to their injuries.

A rescue team is present at the incident site, trying to douse the flame.

Ajit Pawar, who served as Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, is a seasoned politician, Sharad Pawar's nephew and a prominent figure in Baramati's political landscape. Over the years he has been involved in local and state governance issues, including infrastructure projects and cooperative elections in the region.

What Are The Health Scare of Such Plane Crashes?

Even when major casualties are avoided, crash landings and aviation accidents pose significant health risks both physical and psychological.

As per reports the entire aircraft is engulfed by flames and there is nothing left at the site. While rescue team is trying to dose off the flame, eye witnesses say that it is extremely unfortunate and scary.

A total of 6 individuals were boarded in the flight along with NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to The HealthSite.com Dr Nishank Sinha from the Department of Emergency Medicine at AIIMS, said, "In aviation accidents even during landing incidents like this the forces involved can cause serious trauma to the body. Injuries to the head, spine, chest, and limbs are common, and internal injuries may not be immediately visible. While some passengers walk away with minor cuts or bruises, others can suffer fractures, traumatic brain injury, spinal damage, or bleeding that can be life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated promptly."

He added, "In more severe crashes, fatal outcomes often result from blunt force trauma to critical organs or from multiple injuries happening at once. Even in rare cases where a majority survive, medical evaluation is essential because injuries can manifest hours later."

Ajit Pawar Dies at 66 After His Plane Crashed During Landing

When a plane crash lands, the maximum parts of the aircraft catches fire - leading to instant death due to flame or burnt.

Dr Sinha explains - "In fatal plane crashes or severe crash landings, death is most often caused by overwhelming blunt force trauma to vital organs. Victims may suffer catastrophic head injuries, severe spinal damage, crushed chest injuries leading to lung collapse, massive internal bleeding, or multi-organ failure due to the sudden deceleration forces involved. Doctors say the body experiences extreme stress within seconds, and survival depends on the impact angle, speed, fire risk, and timely medical response. In many cases, injuries are so extensive that they prove fatal either instantly or shortly after due to irreversible damage to the brain, heart, or lungs."

