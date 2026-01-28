Ajit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Deputy CM Dies In Plane Crash - Doctor Explains the Fatal Injuries Seen in High-Impact Aviation Accidents

Ajit Pawar Death News Updates: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Pune district on Wednesday morning.

Ajit Pawar Death: Maharashtra Deputy CM Dies In Plane Crash - Doctor Explains the Fatal Injuries Seen in High-Impact Aviation Accidents

Ajit Pawar Death News: Nationalist Congress leader (NCP) and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar died after his plane crashed in Baramati, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed on Wednesday. The plane reportedly suffered a violent impact moments before touchdown, leaving no survivors.

The plane, a Learjet 45 (registration VT-SSK) operated by VSR, crashed while attempting an emergency landing at around 8.45am, according to officials and the DGCA.

Ajit Pawar Dies In Fatal Plane Crash: Health Impact of Such Air Accidents

Trauma specialists explain that in crashes of this nature, death is usually caused by overwhelming multi-system injuries occurring within seconds.

Speaking to The HealthSite.com, Dr Nishank Sinha, emergency medicine specialist at AIIMS, said, "In severe plane crashes, the body is exposed to extreme deceleration forces that it simply cannot tolerate. Fatal outcomes most commonly occur due to massive blunt force trauma to the head, chest, and abdomen. The brain, lungs, heart, and major blood vessels are especially vulnerable during such impacts."

How deadly was the plane crash? Speaking to the media, eye witnesses recalls, "I saw it with my eyes. This is really painful. When the aircraft descended, it seemed it would crash, and it did crash. It then exploded. There was a massive explosion. He further added that after the crash and fire, at least four to five additional explosions were seen and heard at the crash site.

You may like to read

Mental Health Toll On Families of The Victims

Ajit Pawar's brother Shriniwas Pawar said, "Its very sad moment for us. No one survived the crash. My son Yugendra is in the hospital at Baramati. We are all headed to Baramati. The last rites will be in Baramati."

Following the incident, Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar and his sister Supriya Sule are reportedly heading towards the crash site.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.