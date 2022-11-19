Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category, with the national capital recording an AQI of 289 on Friday, as per the 4 p.m. CPCB bulletin. The overall air quality in Delhi-NCR is expected to fluctuate largely between "poor" to lower end of "very Poor" categories in the next few days, as official reports.
After a comprehensive review of the air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR, the GRAP Sub-Committee on Friday decided to continue with the ongoing actions implemented under Stage II along with Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). They don't feel the need to invoke Stage III of GRAP at this stage.
Delhi's air quality had reached severe category in the first week of this month. AQI between 0 to 100 is referred to as good, 100 to 200 as moderate, 200 to 300 as poor, 300 to 400 as very poor and 400 to 500 or above as severe.