Air Quality Of Delhi-NCR Remains In ‘Poor’ Category, Stage III Of GRAP Not Required At This Stage

Infections, lung cancer, and chronic conditions like asthma can all be brought on or worsened by poor air quality. Those who already have lung conditions are more vulnerable. Our exposure to contaminants has deteriorated due to the current surge in poor air quality. High pollution levels can worsen lung-related symptoms, including asthma attacks and COPD flare-ups if you already have them. People with Asthma need to use their inhalers more frequently when pollution levels are high. In addition, you must consistently use your preventer inhaler. Fortunately, numerous ways exist to improve lung health without utilising drugs or combinations. Keep reading for more information on how to effectively clear your lungs and prevent further damage from air pollution. To cleanse your lungs from air pollution, use preventative and corrective steps by Dr Shovana Veshnavi, Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Jaypee Hospital (Noida)

Air quality in Delhi-NCR likely to fluctuate between 'poor' to 'very poor' categories in the next few days.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'poor' category, with the national capital recording an AQI of 289 on Friday, as per the 4 p.m. CPCB bulletin. The overall air quality in Delhi-NCR is expected to fluctuate largely between "poor" to lower end of "very Poor" categories in the next few days, as official reports.

After a comprehensive review of the air quality scenario in Delhi-NCR, the GRAP Sub-Committee on Friday decided to continue with the ongoing actions implemented under Stage II along with Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). They don't feel the need to invoke Stage III of GRAP at this stage.

Delhi's air quality had reached severe category in the first week of this month. AQI between 0 to 100 is referred to as good, 100 to 200 as moderate, 200 to 300 as poor, 300 to 400 as very poor and 400 to 500 or above as severe.

