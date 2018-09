Did you know that 14 out of the 30 most polluted cities in the world, in terms of PM 2.5 concentrations, are in India? These shocking statistics are according to the World Health Organization (WHO) global air pollution database released in Geneva this year. About 7 million people die every year because of outdoor and household air pollution. Air pollutants like particulate matter (PM), ozone (O3), sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), and lead (Pb) can lead to inflammation, oxidative stress, asthma and COPD and even lung cancer. It is important that we take certain measures to control this menace starting in our home. Follow these tips to reduce the pollution in your home:

Stop smoking indoors

Or, stop smoking altogether. Smoking indoors leads to the smoke getting trapped in the air inside and it can also stick to things like carpets, upholstery and other household items that will help the smell and the smoke to linger for a long time inside. It won’t just put your health at risk; it will be dangerous for the rest of the family too.

Groom indoor plants

Plants are natural air purifiers that everyone must grow at home. Sowing plants like aloe vera will help keep the temperature inside your home cool. Plus, aloe vera has so many health benefits! Snake plant is another indoor plant that can emit oxygen and purify the air inside. Areca Palm tree, ficus, fern and Golden Pothos are other plants you can consider for their air detoxifying properties.

Ensure good ventilation

Make sure that your home is well ventilated. Open your windows regularly to let the air out and new air in. If the air surrounding your house is too polluted, consider getting an air purifier. Or you can also try putting a wet cloth on your window vents. This will keep at least some of the pollutants out.

Keep your home dust-free

A lot of dust can accumulate on your household things like carpets, upholstery, mattresses etc. Make sure to wash, clean and dry them thoroughly. Sundry them once in a while.

Don’t burn incense sticks at home

Like smoking, agarbattis, dhoop or other incense sticks can increase the smoke in your house leading to nose and throat irritation.