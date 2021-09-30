Air Pollution Linked To 6 Million Preterm Births; How To Curb The Risk Before It's Too Late

Air pollution is at the top of the global agenda, and it is universally acknowledged as a threat to public health and economic prosperity. Even in India, reports of high pollution levels are reported every now and then. The World Health Organisation estimates that more than 90% of the world's population breathes filthy outdoor air, and half of the world's population is also exposed to interior air pollution from coal, dung, and wood combustion. Preterm birth and low birth weight are linked to air pollution, according to a growing body of evidence.

Air Pollution Causes Nearly 6 Million Preterm Births Worldwide

A study published in the journal PLOS Medicine found that if air pollution was reduced in Southeast Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, where indoor pollution is frequent and pre-term birth rates are the highest in the world, the global incidence of pre-term birth and low birthweight might be lowered by over 78%.

However, it discovered that ambient air pollution poses major dangers in more industrialised parts of the world. Outdoor air pollution, for example, is thought to have contributed to around 12,000 pre-term babies in the United States in 2019. Lead author Rakesh Ghosh, a public health expert at the Institute for Global Health Sciences at UCSF said, "Our study suggests that taking measures to mitigate climate change and reduce air pollution levels will have significant health co-benefit for newborns."

What Is Preterm Birth?

Preterm birth occurs when the infant is born more than three weeks before the expected due date. A premature birth, in other terms, is one that happens before the 37th week of pregnancy. Studies suggest that preterm birth is the largest cause of neonatal mortality in the world, impacting about 15 million babies each year. Children born prematurely or with low birth weight have an increased risk of developing serious illnesses later in life. Prematurity problems can range from mild to severe. However, the sooner your baby is born, the greater the chance of difficulties.

Ways To Stay Safe From Increasing Air Pollution

Since the bad air quality can lead to some unwanted consequences, here are some effective ways to stay safe:

Pregnant women should refrain from walking or running in highly polluted areas

At times like Covid, we all must travel with our masks on. While pregnant women should avoid going out as much as they can, but if you have to then you must use good quality masks

A good diet and staying hydrated are two essential aspects of keeping yourself and your baby's health. Free radicals in your lungs are often increased by air pollution, which damages the healthy tissues in your lungs. As a result, it is critical that you make certain nutritional changes in your life. Consult your doctor to get a suitable diet plan

Note: These are general tips, make sure you consult your doctor before making any changes to your lifestyle.

