Air Pollution Leading To Increase In Patients In Emergency Rooms: MoS Health Informs Lok Sabha

The impact of rising air pollution is more pronounced in children, says MoS Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar has raised concern about over the increase in number of patients in emergency rooms owing to rising air pollution. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister on Friday cited a study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on the impact of air pollution on deaths, disease burden and life expectancy across the states of India.

As informed by the MoS Health, the ICMR had conducted a multi-site study in the national capital to document the impact of increase in air pollution on respiratory morbidity by analysing patients attending emergency rooms in 5 sites across Delhi, including a total of 33,213 patients. The analysis indicated a link between increase in pollution level with increase in number of patients in emergency rooms, with more pronounced effect seen in children.

For the study, the ICMR collaborated with Public Health foundation of India (PHFI) & Institute of Health Matrix and Evaluation (IHME), Pawar said.

Steps taken by government to combat air pollution

In her reply, the Minister also talked about steps taken to address air pollution issues in the country as well as health consequences resulting from it.

She made mention of the National Program on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH) launched at National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) with the aim to create awareness, capacity building, health sector preparedness and response and partnerships related activities on the climate sensitive health issues. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) had launched it in 2019.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has also rolled out a City Specific Clean Air Action Plan for implementation in 131 non-attainment and million plus cities to control air pollution, the MoS Health informed the House.

As per the National Air Quality Index, most parts of Delhi are experiencing poor air quality. On Saturday, 09:00 AM, the Anand Vihar DPCC station recorded the AQI at 360. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) states that prolonged exposure to very poor air quality can cause respiratory illness.

