Air Pollution Kills More People Than Tobacco Every Year, Experts Reveals Why Almost Everyone Is At Risk

Air pollution kills more people every year than tobacco, experts warn about why almost everyone is at risk and how polluted air impacts long-term health.

Air Pollution Kills More People Than Tobacco Every Year, Experts Reveals Why Almost Everyone Is At Risk

Air pollution is considered one of the most important but the least recognised public health hazards in the world because it claims the lives of more individuals annually compared to tobacco. At this point, Delhi and some major cities AQI has escalated to a level that it is becoming hard to even breathe. Although smoking has always been regarded as a significant contributor but it has been noted that polluted air no longer discriminates between lifestyles or places of residence. No one is absolutely safe from its destructive action, regardless of whether the population is concentrated in a big city or in the country.

Reports say that millions of early deaths are caused each year due to air pollution, and this is more than those caused by tobacco abuse. The risk is associated with being exposed all the time. It is hard to escape from breathing polluted air unlike smoking which is a personal choice.The range of air pollution is also one of the most frightening factors. The residents living in urban areas are subjected to emissions produced by traffic and industrial smog, and the rural population is usually confronted with crop burning, biomass fuel, and dust pollution. This is further exacerbated by indoor air pollution, particularly in developing countries where most families cook and heat using wood, coal or kerosene.

Expert Take On Delhi AQI Pollution

Dr. Venit Rose J, Senior Consultant, Department of General Medicine, Prashanth Hospitals, shared an insight on escalating hazardous Air Quality and how it is equivalent to deaths caused by tobacco

"Air pollution also takes a toll on cardiovascular health, causing inflammation of the heart, hardening of arteries, and a higher risk of heart attacks. Furthermore, it can impair cognitive function and increase the risk of dementia. The tiny pollutants, PM2.5, bypass the body's natural defenses, reaching deep into the lungs and bloodstream, causing widespread inflammation and damage. This triggers oxidative stress and inflammation throughout the body, affecting nearly every organ. Alarmingly, air pollution is a leading cause of premature death globally, killing more people annually than tobacco and affecting almost everyone".

Delhi AQI Update:The Reason Why The Threat Is Not Taken Seriously

Although air pollution is deadly, it is not always given the same concern as tobacco or other risks related to the lifestyle. One is its invisibility, as harmful particles are not always visible and smelly. The other one is normalisation and it is believed by many that smoggy skies and poor quality of air are inevitable in our modern life. Even with moderate levels of exposure, life expectancy may be reduced considerably.

Some Ways To Save Yourself From Exposure To Pollution

Exposure to it can be minimised by monitoring the quality of air daily

keeping indoor air purifiers

Wearing a mask on bad polluting days

Avoiding outdoor activities during the peak polluting times

On a larger scale,

You may like to read

TRENDING NOW

The shift to cleaner energy

Better public transport

Decreasing vehicle emissions

Even tightening industrial regulation

Air pollution is a universal risk factor since even individuals with healthy lifestyles, exercise habits and proper dieting are not spared from exposure. Specialists underline that air pollution is not only an environmental problem that is highly important to address but also a health concern. Even the slightest decrease in the pollution level would help to save millions of lives annually, enhance the quality of life, and relieve the healthcare systems across the globe. With the increasing awareness, the acknowledgement of air pollution as a more serious evil than tobacco can be the initial step of making a significant change.