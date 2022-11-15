live

Air Pollution Grips India: Bihar Tops The List; Check Names of Top 10 Polluted Cities In India

A list produced by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), of Indian cities with their air quality index and its values, found that seven out of 10 cities, which recorded the highest air quality index value, are in Bihar.

A thick blanket of air pollution has covered the national capital and several other nearby cities. In the last couple of days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has touched 500. According to the latest data, Delhi is still under the 'very poor' category of air pollution. However, there is another Indian state which has been reported as the most polluted city in the country.

In a recent list produced by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the committee has revealed the top 10 Indian cities with the highest air quality index value. And surprisingly, Bihar tops the list.

Here is a Complete LIST of states that are rated as the most polluted cities in India:

Siwan (Bihar) - AQI Levels - 398

Katihar (Bihar) - AQI Levels - 369

Darbhanga (Bihar) - AQI Levels - 360

Sonipat (Haryana) - AQI Levels - 347

Samastipur (Bihar) - AQI Levels - 337

Chhapra (Bihar) - AQI Levels - 335

Bettiah (Bihar) - AQI Levels - 326

Faridabad (Haryana) - AQI Levels - 316

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) - AQI Levels - 315

Bhagalpur (Bihar) - AQI Levels - 308

